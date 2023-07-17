New Zealand
1News

Mother 'resentful' of kids before she allegedly murdered them - Crown

By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
4:31pm
Lauren Anne Dickason at her murder trial

Lauren Anne Dickason at her murder trial (Source: 1News)

The High Court murder trial of Lauren Dickason has started in Christchurch today, with the Crown telling the jury it was a calculated crime and she snapped out of anger when her children misbehaved.

The 43-year-old is accused of killing six year old Liané, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla on September 16 2021. She had been held in custody at a psychiatric unit at Hillmorton Hospital since the charges were laid.

She has entered pleas of not guilty by reason of insanity and infanticide.

Dickason stood in the dock with a psychiatric nurse at her side. She appeared to wince and close her eyes as the names of her little girls and the charges she faced were read to the court. She cried throughout the crown's opening.

The family had emigrated from South Africa and were released from managed isolation on September 11 2021.

On the evening of September 16th, her husband, Dr Graham Dickason, went to a work function.

After he left, Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae said she made two attempts to take the girls lives, in the end suffocating Liané, first. She then allegedly killed Karla and Maya.

“There is no doubt in this case that the defendant was responsible for killing her children," McRae said.

"The issue in this case is whether Ms Dickason intended to kill her children out of frustration, anger for their behaviour, or resentment for how they got in the way of her relationship, or whether her state of mind at the time was that she must have been insane or have the partial defence of infanticide available to her."

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru (Source: Supplied)

McRae read the jury a number of texts to friends, starting from before the twins were born, many alluding to how hard she found it having three children, and that she resented the relationship they had with her husband.

One message, when they were still in South Africa after a hard night with her eldest, said: ”I'm going to send her to school otherwise I would strangle her”.

“The Crown says she had thoughts of killing her children long before the events of September 16,” McRae said.

He also told the jury she had also made a number of searches about how to administer an overdose to children.

It’s accepted she was suffering from a major depressive disorder, but the Crown said she knew what she was doing was morally wrong.

“The flip side argument is, the Crown says, whether in fact there was anger here and whether she methodically killed all three of her children.The Crown say there is no medical defence here and that evidence will firmly point towards murder," McRae said.

Justice Cameron Mander told the jury: “One of the important issues that is anticipated that you will have to address in this trial is the defence of insanity, in respect of that issue, the onus of proof lies with the defendant, to show in what is called the balance of probabilities that she was insane at the time the childrens' death."

"What that means is the defendant is required to establish that it was more likely that not, more probable than not that Mrs Dickason was insane at the time the children were killed.”

The trial is expected to run for three weeks, before a jury of eight women and four men.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

Teachers and staff at the school were left in shock after their wharenui became a target of a ram raid last Thursday.

5:46pm

2:18

PM announces youth crime 'crackdown', says system needs 'shake-up'

PM announces youth crime 'crackdown', says system needs 'shake-up'

Hipkins said the move is about "prevention, protection and accountability" whilst signalling it was only the "first tranche of changes".

5:11pm

2:05

Titahi Bay death being treated as homicide - police

Titahi Bay death being treated as homicide - police

4:42pm

0:36

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

8:19am

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

7:26am

'Urgent wakeup call': Reckoning for arts after James Wallace crimes

'Urgent wakeup call': Reckoning for arts after James Wallace crimes

5:00am

14:06

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Christchurch jockey injured in fatal race calls for change

2:30

Christchurch jockey injured in fatal race calls for change

58 mins ago

Can potential coalition partners National and Act agree on tax?

Can potential coalition partners National and Act agree on tax?

6:23pm

Poll: National, ACT maintain wafer-thin advantage

2:08

Poll: National, ACT maintain wafer-thin advantage

5:46pm

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

2:18

South Island kura targeted in possible 'racially motivated' ram-raid

5:11pm

PM announces youth crime 'crackdown', says system needs 'shake-up'

2:05

PM announces youth crime 'crackdown', says system needs 'shake-up'

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6