New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Trial to begin for mother accused of killing her three daughters

8:01am
Lauren Anne Dickason allegedly killed her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their older sister Liané, who was 6, on the night of 16 September, 2021.

Lauren Anne Dickason allegedly killed her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their older sister Liané, who was 6, on the night of 16 September, 2021. (Source: Supplied)

The trial of a woman accused of murdering her three daughters at their Timaru home begins in the Christchurch High Court today.

Lauren Anne Dickason allegedly killed her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their older sister Liané, who was 6, on the night of 16 September, 2021.

Her husband Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, found them dead when he arrived home about 10pm after dining with colleagues at a restaurant.

The family had moved into a property in Timaru's Queen Street only a week earlier, having arrived in New Zealand from South Africa a month before.

Dickason appeared in the Timaru District Court two days after the alleged murders.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki remandered her to Christchurch's Hillmorton Hospital for a mental health assessment.

The deaths sparked an outpouring of grief in the South Canterbury town with hundreds gathering for candlelight vigils.

With her signed consent, Dickason's lawyer entered pleas of not guilty to all three murder charges.

Having been held in custody at a psychiatric unit at Hillmorton Hospital, she appeared in the High Court at Christchurch for the first time last month, after the case was transferred from Timaru.

Dickason's lawyer, Kerryn Beaton KC, confirmed her client was to rely on an insanity and infanticide defence.

Under New Zealand law, infanticide functions as both a stand-alone offence, and as a partial defence to murder or manslaughter.

Graham Dickason was expected to be called to give evidence in the trial, in front of Justice Cameron Mander.

The Crown was applying for him to give evidence from South Africa via audiovisual link, but this was opposed by the defence.

Suppression orders also remained in place on the details of the alleged crime.

Timaru-based prosecutor Andrew McRae was to lead the Crown case.

The trial was set down for two weeks.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

The crash happened on Saturday, July 8, on McLeans Island Rd.

51 mins ago

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

Police say the occupants of a Greenhithe property came home last night to find two people inside.

7:26am

'Urgent wakeup call': Reckoning for arts after James Wallace crimes

'Urgent wakeup call': Reckoning for arts after James Wallace crimes

5:00am

14:06

Exclusive: Counterfeit cash on the rise in New Zealand

Exclusive: Counterfeit cash on the rise in New Zealand

6:38pm

2:19

'You must come tonight': I was preyed on by Sir James Wallace

IN-DEPTH

'You must come tonight': I was preyed on by Sir James Wallace

Sun, Jul 16

Investigation into Mongrel Mob boss' death continues

Investigation into Mongrel Mob boss' death continues

Sat, Jul 15

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

'Critical' or 'unfunded promise'? National's pothole plan unpacked

2:42

'Critical' or 'unfunded promise'? National's pothole plan unpacked

32 mins ago

Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champ

Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champ

51 mins ago

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

8:01am

Trial to begin for mother accused of killing her three daughters

Trial to begin for mother accused of killing her three daughters

7:35am

Search underway after two dirt bike riders go missing in forest

Search underway after two dirt bike riders go missing in forest

7:26am

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary
1
2
3
4
5
6