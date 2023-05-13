MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo laid to rest in private funeral

Celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo was farewelled in a private funeral in Sydney this morning.

The 46-year-old's sudden death on April 30 sent shockwaves globally, with tributes quickly pouring in from family, audiences, the Australian TV industry, and celebrity chefs.

His cause of death has not been revealed, with police saying his sudden passing is not being treated as suspicious.

Zonfrillo's widow Lauren Fried, the mother of two of his four children, sent out invitations to select family, friends and colleagues from around the world earlier this week.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported there was no wake following the service.

An attendee, who asked to not be named, said the family wanted to mourn privately without the "overwhelming" attention that Zonfrillo's death attracted.

“They’re trying to keep it as personal as they can, it’s critical they be given that space to do that,” Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The Daily Telegraph also reported fellow TV chefs Nigella Lawson, George Calombaris, Colin Fassnidge and Gary Mehigan were at the service.

Zonfrillo's MasterChef co-judge Andy Allen also reportedly attend, and it's expected co-judge Melissa Leong would've also there.

Channel 10 confirmed on May 3 that series 15 of MasterChef Australia would still go to air, the first episode premiering in Australia on May 7, with filming of the season finishing before Zonfrillo's passing.

The season will air in New Zealand with a weeks delay, premiering tomorrow at 7pm.