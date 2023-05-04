Entertainment
TVNZ reveals future of MasterChef Australia on NZ screens

11:01am
Jock Zonfrillo is being remembered for his talent and generosity.

TVNZ has today revealed the future of MasterChef Australia on NZ screens after the shock death of judge Jock Zonfrillo just before the new season was set to premiere.

It comes as Channel 10 yesterday confirmed it will move ahead with the broadcast of the new season of MasterChef Australia with the full support of Zonfrillo’s family.

"The upcoming season will serve as a tribute to Jock, celebrating his incredible life and many achievements," the network said.

"His legacy lives on in the MasterChef kitchen and through his immense impact on the culinary world across both sides of the Tasman."

This morning TVNZ confirmed it will broadcast the show one week behind Australia, with the first episode scheduled on Sunday May 14 at 7pm.

"TVNZ will work closely with production to ensure our broadcast continues to respect the wishes of Jock’s family and friends," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Channel 10 said a special edition of The Project in Australia would also pay tribute to the Scottish-born restaurateur.

"With contributions from friends he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements."

Zonfrillo's death was announced on Monday, the same day MasterChef Australia was due to return for its 2023 season.

