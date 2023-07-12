World
Jock Zonfrillo's widow shares how kids remember their dad

The wife of the late Jock Zonfrillo has revealed how her children are coping after the Australian chef’s death in April.

The MasterChef judge was found dead in a hotel room in Melbourne while on a brief visit to Australia while his wife Lauren Fried, 46, and their children Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2, remained in Italy. Zonfrillo has two other children from his two previous marriages.

Lauren revealed on Instagram their son wants to do activities to remind him of his dad.

“Alfie has asked me to do some of his Papa activities with him – making crepes and doing hours of Lego were in his requests,” she shared on Zonfrillo’s Instagram page, where she often shares family updates.

“I went with the easiest option of a trip to the barber, which the boys used to do together, followed by gelato.

“It put a smile on his face, which was beautiful.”

She included several photos on the young boy in his chair getting his hair cut, posing after, and Alfie eating gelato.

She shared on the same app that their daughter sleeps “with Papa’s clothes, [it] keeps him close.”

In June, Fried spoke about how her husband’s death affected her and her family.

“It’s been a month now since we lost Jock and I put a line in the sand thinking that at the one-month mark I would turn some sort of a corner, obviously that hasn’t happened,” she shared.

“There’s no time that I could allocate to say thank you to everyone. I just am overwhelmed by the messages that came in from people all over the world who knew him or didn’t know him.

“I wish he knew how loved he was and he knew the impact that he had on so many people.”

The final MasterChef episode featuring Zonfrillo will air in New Zealand at the end of the month on TVNZ+ and TVNZ2.

