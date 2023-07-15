New Zealand
Investigation into Mongrel Mob boss' death continues

25 mins ago
Mongrel Mob members carry a photo of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini

Mongrel Mob members carry a photo of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini (Source: 1News)

Police say a "series of violent incidents" occurred in the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki in the lead up to Mongrel Mob Barbarians leader Steven Taiatini's death.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said police continue to investigate Taiatini's death on Friday, June 9. Police believe the gang leader was down by a four-wheel drive shortly after 11pm. Taiatini died from his injuries.

A burnt-out ute was later found on Waitohe Valley Rd, which is believed to have been involved in Taiatini's death. It has been identified as a Silver Holden Colorado 4x4.

"Our investigation so far has uncovered a series of violent incidents in Ōpōtiki that led up to Steven's death the day he died," Rawlinson said in a statement today.

"Our inquiries into the full circumstances of Steven's death are ongoing, and we know there are witnesses who are yet to come forward to speak with us," Rawlinson said.

"We also believe there are video recordings of incidents that occurred that day in the community."

Nine people have been arrested to date, including for aggravated burglary, firearms and violent offences. All are before the courts.

Investigators are encouraging any witnesses who have not yet come forward to do so.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen or who possesses video footage from the day by calling 105.

