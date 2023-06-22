Vehicles impounded, nine arrested following two BoP gang tangi

Eight vehicles have been impounded following two gang tangi in the Bay of Plenty last week.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said five vehicles were impounded at a tangi in Welcome Bay involving the Greazy Dogs on June 11.

Four were for failing to stop for police and one for sustained loss of traction.

Two drivers had their licenses suspended for excessive speed, while three people have appeared in court — one for speeding offences and two for obstruction.

Anderson said 14 infringements were issued by police on that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gang-related vehicles were stopped by and searched by police in Ōpōtiki after a tangi. (Source: NZ Police)

He said investigations continuing into offending on the roads during the June 14 tangi for Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki.

"The post-tangi investigation phase is underway across the Bay of Plenty to identify offences committed and to identify the perpetrators of the offending," Anderson said.

"This includes infringement notices for traffic-related offending such as allowing passengers to ride in a dangerous manner, and not wearing seatbelts. Three vehicles have been impounded at this stage.

"This is on top of a successful operation on the day of the tangi and in the days following, which saw gang-related vehicles stopped and searched by police under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023."

Nine people were arrested as a result. Three have been summonsed to appear in court on charges ranging from possession of offensive weapons and ammunition, to charges for firearms and drug-related offending.

"We hope this sends a clear message to both the gangs and the wider community that police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account."