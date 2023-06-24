New Zealand
1News

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Ōpōtiki

39 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

A “suspicious fire” at an Ōpōtiki home last night is currently being investigated by police.

The blaze occurred on St John Street in the Bay of Plenty town at around 11.30 pm.

There have been no reports of injuries.

A scene guard was put in place, and police are investigating the circumstances of the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, the fire appears to be suspicious.”

The town has made headlines over recent weeks following the death of Mongrel Mob Barbarians leader Steven Taiatini.

Taiatini's tangi saw hundreds of gang members driving bikes and utes roll into Ōpōtiki.

Roads were blocked off, with businesses and schools closing out of fear the increased gang presence may be dangerous.

Police say they are investigating to see if the fire is linked to the fallout from Taiatini’s death.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

The opening of the Registry today marks the completion of a key final gun control reform promised in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attack.

11:10am

Matiu Ratana: The cockney Māori cop even criminals liked

Matiu Ratana: The cockney Māori cop even criminals liked

One friend described the slain NZ-born Met police officer as "a natural leader of people".

8:15am

Anguish for survivors, campaigners over Lake Alice court ruling

Anguish for survivors, campaigners over Lake Alice court ruling

7:55am

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

7:16pm

5:20

Skipper convicted in Raglan boat capsize that caused serious injury

Skipper convicted in Raglan boat capsize that caused serious injury

3:38pm

0:30

WorkSafe blasts AFFCO over worker’s 'wholly avoidable' death

WorkSafe blasts AFFCO over worker’s 'wholly avoidable' death

3:25pm

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Police investigating after person found dead in East Auckland

Police investigating after person found dead in East Auckland

Mon, Jun 19

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Air NZ flight to Chicago turns around after fuel issue

Air NZ flight to Chicago turns around after fuel issue

39 mins ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Ōpōtiki

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Ōpōtiki

56 mins ago

Sports Tribunal rules schoolboy can play First XV at new college

Sports Tribunal rules schoolboy can play First XV at new college

59 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kinleith

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kinleith

11:10am

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

10:55am

SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region

SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region
1
2
3
4
5
6