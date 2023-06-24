Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Ōpōtiki

A “suspicious fire” at an Ōpōtiki home last night is currently being investigated by police.

The blaze occurred on St John Street in the Bay of Plenty town at around 11.30 pm.

There have been no reports of injuries.

A scene guard was put in place, and police are investigating the circumstances of the fire.

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, the fire appears to be suspicious.”

The town has made headlines over recent weeks following the death of Mongrel Mob Barbarians leader Steven Taiatini.

Taiatini's tangi saw hundreds of gang members driving bikes and utes roll into Ōpōtiki.

Roads were blocked off, with businesses and schools closing out of fear the increased gang presence may be dangerous.

Police say they are investigating to see if the fire is linked to the fallout from Taiatini’s death.