Man charged as investigation into Mongrel Mob boss' death continues

56 mins ago

A man has been arrested and charged as the investigation into a Mongrel Mob leader's death continues in the Bay of Plenty.

Police believe Mongrel Mob Barbarians leader Steven Taiatini was run down by a four-wheel drive in Ōpōtiki on Friday, June 9, shortly after 11pm. Taiatini died from his injuries.

A burnt-out ute was later found on Waitohe Valley Rd, which is believed to have been involved in Taiatini's death. It has been identified as a Silver Holden Colorado 4x4.

This morning police announced a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Police are also still appealing to the public for information over the case.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the events in Saint John Street on 9 June, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with footage of what occurred," Detective Inspector Lew Warner said.

"We urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to police, no matter how insignificant you think it might be."

Taiatini's tangi saw hundreds of gang members driving bikes and utes roll into the small Bay of Plenty town.

Roads were blocked off, with businesses and schools closing out of fear the increased gang presence may be dangerous.

Several shots were believed to have been fired towards a vehicle in Whakatāne, near an area known as the hub. There were no reports of injuries.

Two people were arrested for possession of a firearm and cannabis. A vehicle was also seized.

