Historic play putting South Asian culture in the spotlight

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
10:33am

The play Basmati Bitch is set in a dystopian Aotearoa, where rice is banned, migrant workers are still being exploited - but fighting skills come in handy.

Director Ahi Karunaharan said it's an action and comedy fusion.

"This is a work that has music, fights, incredible physical comedy and incredible writing. It's like going to yum cha and you get a whole range of different things!"

But, it's also a history making production. The cast is all pan-Asian and playwright, Ankita Singh, was the first South Asian woman in Aotearoa to be commissioned to write a play.

"That in itself is groundbreaking," said Basmati Bitch actor Karishma Grebneff.

"Then to be a part of a completely pan-Asian cast with two South Asian leads... female leads even... it's like, what! Mindblowing!

"It feels good to be at the forefront of that."

Actor Gemma-Jayde Naidoo said the story doesn't centre around that, however.

"It doesn't always have to be a deep story about our lives or how hard everything is. Because it is... but we also have heaps of joy in our lives too. And we can be ditsy office workers or bad ass fighters!"

Basmati Bitch is showing at Auckland's Q Theatre until the end of the month.

