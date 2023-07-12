Football
1 Sport

World Cup pōwhiri turns into cultural celebration between rivals

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
1:53pm

Wellington was given an early taste of the sights and sounds of the FIFA World Cup as South Africa and Sweden were welcomed to the capital.

Both teams, who are in Group G, open their World Cup account against each other in Wellington on Sunday 23rd July.

Ahead of the fixture, the two sides were welcomed with a pōwhiri at Wharewaka Function Centre which was the first official welcoming of nations that will be based in Aotearoa.

The event quickly burst into song and dance from all three cultures present in a touching moment eight days out from the start of the tournament.

"We really looked forward to seeing this because we had just heard about it, it's an honour for us to be here and we're so happy for the tournament to start," said Sweden's skipper Caroline Seger.

"For us to come here to a different country and experience everything around the world cup and being part of the world cup showing that women can play football and being friends on and off the pitch, seeing new cultures is very good for us," said the veteran midfielder.

Players and staff from both sides were visibly honoured and humbled by the cultural experience, gifting signed jerseys to Wellington mayor Tory Whanau.

"We hope that different countries can learn about each other and can share the love because at the end of the day football is more than just a sport, it brings people together, that's why you see people combining and having fun," said South Africa's captain Refiloe Jane.

"Football has the potential to change the world, bring people together, bring peace and be united.

"Tonight is one of those nights where we are united with one of our opponents, we're in the same group but we're sharing the love."

South Africa delighted those in attendance with songs from their native country and at one stage waiting fans from outside were brought in with drums to help lift the atmosphere even more.

Hoping to match expectations, Sweden belted out a rendition of their national anthem although skipper Seger joked the Swedes weren't known for their signing abilities.

The coming together of two cultures, brought together by Māori, seemed a world away from this week's drama involving the Spanish and Dutch teams appearing to make light of the haka.

"Of course it's not good, to every country we are in we have to treat them with respect, all cultures are important," she said.

"I think even though they made a mistake I doubt they did it to make a fool out of New Zealand culture, hopefully they can make up for it on the field and bring pride to this country."

Those sentiments were shared by Seger's South African counterpart.

"You need to learn what goes on behind it, you don't just wake up and go do the haka without getting authority from the right people so I think it has to go with teaching people about different cultures," said Jane.

Sweden will be based at NZCIS in Upper Hutt while South Africa will use Porirua park as their base camp.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

US feeling 'at home' after arriving in NZ for World Cup

US feeling 'at home' after arriving in NZ for World Cup

Coach Vlatko Andonovski said it was good to be back in New Zealand after getting a taste of Kiwi culture earlier this year.

Tue, Jul 11

1:59

Football Ferns end winless streak in Napier ahead of World Cup

Football Ferns end winless streak in Napier ahead of World Cup

New Zealand earned a 2-0 win last night to lift morale after a difficult build-up to this year's tournament on home soil.

Tue, Jul 11

Kiwis don't realise how big FIFA Women's World Cup is - Eden Park CEO

Kiwis don't realise how big FIFA Women's World Cup is - Eden Park CEO

Tue, Jul 11

4:09

US star Rapinoe to retire after NWSL season and fourth World Cup

US star Rapinoe to retire after NWSL season and fourth World Cup

Sun, Jul 9

Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

Sat, Jul 8

2:10

Tino Rangatiratanga to fly at all 29 FIFA World Cup games in NZ

Tino Rangatiratanga to fly at all 29 FIFA World Cup games in NZ

Fri, Jul 7

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 revealed

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 revealed

19 mins ago

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

34 mins ago

'Pretty desperate move' - Luxon hits out at Hipkins over taxes

0:46

'Pretty desperate move' - Luxon hits out at Hipkins over taxes

47 mins ago

Body of missing Palmerston North woman found at beach

Body of missing Palmerston North woman found at beach

4:27pm

Semenya wins human rights case against testosterone rules

Semenya wins human rights case against testosterone rules

4:26pm

Thinking she'd die, Whakaari survivor recalls clutching husband's hand

1:23

Thinking she'd die, Whakaari survivor recalls clutching husband's hand
1
2
3
4
5
6