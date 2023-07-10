Spain mock haka days before start of FIFA World Cup

Footage has surfaced of the Spanish women's football team mocking the haka just days out from the start of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

It's believed the four players seen in the video imitating what seems to be Ngāti Toa's "Ka Mate" haka are Jennifer Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo, Misa Rodríguez and Ona Batlle.

The clip was taken in the team's first training session in Auckland on Saturday night, just hours after arriving in the country.

The disrespectful act will do little to endear themselves in the eyes of their Kiwi hosts, with the Spanish side based in Palmerston North before their 2023 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica on June 21 in Wellington.

It's not the first time those within European football have poked fun at tha haka.

Last year Juventus' women's team were revealed to have used the "Ka Mate" haka as a pre-game ritual during a documentary on the team. Ironically they were taught by former Football Fern Katie Rood when she was a player at the Italian club during a short stint.

Rood later apologised to Ngāti Toa saying she felt pressured by the coach and players to lead the haka in the dressing room.

Four years ago Gary Lineker suffered the wrath of Kiwis online after the former England striker tweeted: "Must be so hard not to just laugh at this if you're the opposition" in response to the All Blacks' haka before their World Cup game against Canada.