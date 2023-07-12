Zambia's first World Cup marred by allegations against coach

The Zambian women’s football team have been welcomed to Aotearoa with a pōwhiri this morning despite major controversy surrounding their coach.

In a report published by the Guardian over the weekend, Bruce Mwape was accused of coercing players into having sex with him if they wanted to keep their place on the team.

Other Zambian coaches and officials were also accused of sexual misconduct and investigated, including the Under-17 girls’ team coach, according to the paper.

Mwape was present at the team’s welcoming this morning at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia and was meant to speak to media after the event, although he pulled out of those commitments.

However, 1News was able to speak briefly to Mwape who declined to comment on the allegations before another member of staff intervened.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda also wouldn’t speak on the matter.

“I’m not in a position to answer that,” she told 1News.

“I’m just a player, my job is to be on the pitch and not to comment on the side.”

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape. (Source: Getty)

1News also received a brief statement from FIFA on the situation, who said its independent ethics committee would not comment on whether or not there was an investigation underway.

It mars a stunning build-up to the African nation’s first FIFA World Cup, having beaten two-time world champions and current World No.2 Germany 3-2 on Saturday.

The lowest-ranked team heading into the World Cup at No. 77 produced the upset over one of the tournament favourites after Banda raced through and scored a sensational solo goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

But Banda herself has been at the centre of another controversy for the Zambian football association after she was withdrawn from last year’s Women’s African Cup of Nations because of a bungled sex eligibility case.

Zambia’s football association removed Banda from its squad for the tournament over sex eligibility rules despite Banda being cleared to play at the Olympics and at the World Cup. The association and the African football confederation blamed each other for mishandling Banda’s case.

Zambia is in Group C at the World Cup with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan and plays its first game against the Japanese on July 22.