Dutch football team denies mimicking haka

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
1:09pm

The Dutch women's football team has responded to claims a video showed a player appearing to mock the haka.

The video, which was published on one of the team's social media accounts, appeared to show the player mimicking the movements of the haka during a training session at their Australian base as they gear up for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

"At the physical part of the training, the team did an exercise that was focused on channeling your inner strength and was absolutely not referring to the Haka or mimicking it. There was no intention of showing disrespect to anyone," said the statement from the Dutch football federation.

A player can be heard yelling out "haka" and "New Zealand".

"In sports the Haka is known and admired by all professional athletes. The Dutch women’s football team is no exception to this."

"Our visit to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will provide us with the opportunity to get to know more about both host countries. We look forward to our stay and the pōwhiri ceremony that awaits us. "

The video has been deleted from the social media account.

1News has also contacted the Spain's women's team for comment after a video over the weekend was taken showing four players make light of the haka in an Auckland training session.

Spain is yet to respond.

Dutch football team denies mimicking haka

