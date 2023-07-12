Canterbury joins Canterbury: Bulldogs form partnership in south

Rugby league in Canterbury is set to get a significant boost thanks to a new partnership the region has signed with NRL club, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Canterbury Rugby League confirmed the partnership this afternoon saying it will bring development opportunities and pathways to progress to Australia’s elite age-group and senior men’s and women’s competitions.

"This is a substantial development for Canterbury Rugby League," CRL chief executive Malcolm Humm said.

"We believe this agreement with Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs is going to have a significant impact on the development of players and coaches in Canterbury, as well as the wider South Island region.

"To have access to the knowledge and experience of such a quality and successful club such as the Bulldogs is both exciting and one hell of a privilege."

Bulldogs players in a team huddle. (Source: Photosport)

Under the partnership, it's hoped talent from the region will by identified by the Bulldogs and transitioned to competitions in Australia such as the Harold Matthews Cup [under-17s], SG Ball Cup [under-19s] and Jersey Flegg Cup [under-21s].

There's also pathways for female players in the Bulldogs' Tarsha Gale Cup [under-18s] teams, or their Harvey Norman Women’s, NSW Cup, NRL and future NRLW premiership squads.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs has long been known as a development club," said Bulldogs General Manager of Pathways, Adam Hartigan.

"We are committed to investing time into coach and player development through our growing satellite Academy programs – and partnerships such as this new venture with Canterbury Rugby League can only further benefit the game. We are extremely proud to be able to offer our support to the region.

“CRL has a strong track record of development and by partnering together, we feel we can provide even more young talent with the skills and resources they need to unlock their potential, and flourish both on and off the field."

The Canterbury under-18s team celebrates after winning the 2022 National District 9s Tournament. (Source: Photosport)

Humm added it wasn't just players who will benefit from the partnership either.

"Although some of the detail is still to be worked through, we have agreed that Canterbury-based coaches and players will be recipients of coaching clinics led by Bulldogs coaching personnel," he said.

"There are numerous ways in which we can benefit each other, and we are just excited to get to this point and commence the operational plan."

The partnership is already showing signs of success too with Cheldan Hayward - a member of the Canterbury under-18s team - already benefiting from the Bulldogs' pathway programme.

Hartigan pointed out the start of Hayward's journey was still being done in his home region.

"Importantly, kids can be afforded the opportunity to develop their talent without needing to be relocated at an early age, and away from their home, schooling life and families," he said.

"Rather, this partnership will support coach development so that Canterbury junior league players can access premier coaching and programs at home, whilst still being afforded a clear and visible pathway to the NRL or NRLW.

"Chelden Hayward is a great example of how this pathway model works. With the upskilling of CRL coaches Chelden can stay at home, complete his schooling, and mature before the need to move Australia."