Watch: Truckies rally behind Hamilton boy for unforgettable birthday

Young Ollie of Hamilton turned eight yesterday and had a truckload of surprises waiting for him - a whopping 65, to be exact.

Ollie's obsessed with trucks and could tell everyone all about them - unfortunately he hasn't had the chance, as health issues have kept him away from school for quite sometime.

With his birthday coming up he was due something special, so mum Cassie took to social media to find Ollie a truck driver to take him for a spin.

She was only expecting one truck and one driver, but on Wednesday, Hart Haulage Ltd owner Barry Hart told 1News that 35 trucks were coming to see Ollie on Sunday morning.

When the big day finally came, the actual number was nearly twice as big.

To little Ollie's surprise, all 65 big rigs and drivers were there to see him - and follow his lead.

Up next was a large convoy journey down the expressway - with a stop for cake, of course.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all of New Zealand," an overjoyed Ollie told Seven Sharp, "I appreciate it very much."

Watch Ollie celebrate his birthday with a truckload of truckers in the heartwarming Seven Sharp video above.