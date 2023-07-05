Hamilton truckies rally behind boy for his birthday

A group of Hamilton truck drivers have rallied behind a seven-year-old boy after his mum put out a plea on social media.

Ollie is turning eight this Sunday and "loves everything about trucks". He has missed quite a bit of school due to health issues.

Ollie's mum, Cassie, posted on social media asking if there was a truck driver who would take Ollie for a ride in their truck on his birthday.

Barry Hart, owner of trucking company Hart Haulage Ltd, told 1News he saw the post and contacted Cassie.

"We reached out and said we'll come and do it and obviously we didn't want any money.

"Before we knew there were 10 or 12 of us that said we will come and do it, so I got hold of [his] mum and said we’d love to be part of it."

Hart said there are now 35 trucks surprising Ollie on Sunday morning.

Also speaking to 1News, Cassie said the response from people online has been overwhelming.

Since posting online a few days ago, Cassie said Ollie has received dozens of messages and gifts from people all over the world.

She said people from Australia and the UK have passed on their well wishes. Ollie has also received birthday presents from people he's never even met, including trucking books from a couple in Taupō.

Ollie was delighted to receive trucking magazines in the mail this morning. (Source: Supplied)

"One person sent magazines, he sat on floor and read it cover to cover, he could not stop smiling."

Cassie said a woman in Oamaru - Lisa Carter - has paid for Ollie's birthday cake and a Whangārei-based company have offered their food truck to the family on Sunday.

"We're quite hard out for money but I didn't ask for this. It's a day for Ollie, it's all about Ollie."

She said Ollie has some health issues, which means he often misses school and has struggled to make friends as a result.

"He's the most polite sweet man. He's a bigger boy though and sometimes gets teased for his size."

Ollie and his sister Charlotte. (Source: Supplied)

Cassie said Ollie has always loved trucks, following in the footsteps of his late grandfather who was a truck driver.

Cassie said she's also grateful for her daughter Charlotte, who has "been like a second mum to Ollie" and to Hart for organising everything.