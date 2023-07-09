$33 million Lotto Powerball prize claimed after more than a week

The winner of a $33.5 million Lotto Powerball draw last Wednesday has come forward to claim their prize.

It comes after Lotto said they might need to start searching for the winner, when it still hadn't been claimed after a week.

The ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch.

"We don't have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days," Lotto's Lucy Fullarton said, adding she's "thrilled" for the winner and "very pleased" the prize has been claimed.

It was the ninth Powerball win of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jackpot is made up of $33 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.