Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Two lucky Lotto players have shared the first division prize tonight, each taking home $500,000.

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 10, 18, 25, 32 Bonus 02 and Powerball 04.

The winning tickets were sold at Auckland's Sunnynook Countdown and MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to $8 million.

The winning Strike numbers were: 08, 25, 32, 10.

One ticket took home Strike's top prize of $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton.

It comes as one Christchurch player won $33.5 million in a Lotto Powerball draw last week.

The winning ticket for that draw was sold at Fresh Choice, Merivale. It is still yet to be claimed.