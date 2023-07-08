New Zealand
1News

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

9:16pm
Lotto winners room.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

Two lucky Lotto players have shared the first division prize tonight, each taking home $500,000.

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 10, 18, 25, 32 Bonus 02 and Powerball 04.

The winning tickets were sold at Auckland's Sunnynook Countdown and MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to $8 million.

The winning Strike numbers were: 08, 25, 32, 10.

One ticket took home Strike's top prize of $200,000. The winning ticket was sold at Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton.

It comes as one Christchurch player won $33.5 million in a Lotto Powerball draw last week.

The winning ticket for that draw was sold at Fresh Choice, Merivale. It is still yet to be claimed.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Full steam ahead for historic Northland train

Full steam ahead for historic Northland train

Gabriel, a vintage steam engine built in 1926, has long been one of Kawakawa's star attractions.

7:40pm

Calls for more recognition for Mururoa nuclear peace mission survivors

Calls for more recognition for Mururoa nuclear peace mission survivors

In 1973, after France ignored an international court ruling to end nuclear testing in French Polynesia, two frigates were dispatched by then-Prime Minister Norman Kirk.

7:13pm

3:12

UN agency to present report on Fukushima wastewater dump to NZ

UN agency to present report on Fukushima wastewater dump to NZ

6:39pm

Up every hour: Rotorua residents anxious after record rainfall

Up every hour: Rotorua residents anxious after record rainfall

5:05pm

Davidson, Shaw to stay on as Green Party co-leaders

Davidson, Shaw to stay on as Green Party co-leaders

4:54pm

Too scared to shop: Rotorua residents want walkway closed

Too scared to shop: Rotorua residents want walkway closed

3:50pm

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

57 mins ago

Metcalf masterclass leads Warriors to massive win over Eels

Metcalf masterclass leads Warriors to massive win over Eels

9:40pm

Late Italian PM Berlusconi leaves $53m for 'mafia-linked' friend

Late Italian PM Berlusconi leaves $53m for 'mafia-linked' friend

9:20pm

Man U legend Van der Sar in intensive car after brain bleed

Man U legend Van der Sar in intensive car after brain bleed

9:16pm

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

9:00pm

Investigation after Boeing 737 Max engine catches fire

Investigation after Boeing 737 Max engine catches fire
1
2
3
4
5
6