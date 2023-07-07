Lotto's weird and wonderful tales of tracked down winners

As the hunt for the holder of an unclaimed $33.5 million Lotto Powerball ticket continues, Lotto NZ has spoken about some weird and wonderful tales of how past winners who never came forward were tracked down.

Lotto's head of communications Lucy Fullarton told 1News about a case 10 years ago where a $22 million winner needed some help to claim their prize.

"We managed to find out who it was and our chief executive turned up on his doorstep and suggested he check his ticket," Fullarton said.

Ironically, that story also unfolded in Christchurch where last week's unclaimed big winner was also sold.

"Another one was around about $5 million and there was a guy that hadn't checked, I think it was in his car or something like that," Fullarton said.

"Again we managed to find him and had to accost him on the street because we didn't want to do it when people were around.

"We suggested he check his ticket and he was the winner."

Lotto winners have 12 months to claim their prize with most Powerball jackpot winners coming forward within two days.

Fullarton said Lotto has never had a Powerball jackpot miss the 12 months and go unclaimed, the longest time taken has been about 31 days, she recalled.

Last week's $33.5m winning ticket was sold in Christchurch at Fresh Choice, Merivale.

The store's owner Craig Grant said there is still a buzz around the place with "a few rumours flying around" about who the big winner could be, but nothing "substantiated".

He said "it’ll be great" if the winner does check their ticket in store.

Fullarton said Lotto will likely begin the process of trying to track them down sometime next week if they still haven't come forward.

"There is a range of ways we can do that, through CCTV at the store or via their bank if the ticket was bought with a card."

Fullarton confirmed the store hasn't been in touch so likely doesn't know the identity of the winner.

Last Wednesday's draw was the third equal highest jackpot in Lotto history, and the biggest prize on offer since 2021.