Lotto might have to start searching for $33.5m jackpot winner

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
12:49pm
Lotto winners room.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

Lotto NZ said it might have to start searching for last week's lucky $33.5m jackpot winner as the prize has still gone unclaimed.

Lotto's head of communications Lucy Fullarton said it's "reasonably rare" the massive Powerball prize has yet to be claimed a week after the draw.

"We expect winners to claim their prize within two days, usually the next day for a big draw," she told 1News.

The ticket was sold in Christchurch at Fresh Choice, Merivale.

Fullarton said sometimes people have a habit where they buy and check tickets on the same day every week so the winner may check back in today at the store and get a big surprise.

She added that if the prize wasn't claimed by this time next week, Lotto NZ would start trying to track the winner down.

"There is a range of ways we can do that, through CCTV at the store or via their bank if the ticket was bought with a card."

Fullarton confirmed the store hasn't been in touch so likely doesn't know the identity of the winner.

Last Wednesday's draw was the third equal highest jackpot in Lotto history, and the biggest prize on offer since 2021.

The most recent draw on Saturday saw five lucky tickets share Lotto First Division each taking home $200,000.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown St Johns in Auckland, New World Rolleston in Rolleston, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and two players from Wellington.

New ZealandPersonal FinanceChristchurch and Canterbury

