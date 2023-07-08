'What'd you say mate?': Ashes rivals Smith and Bairstow clash

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has found himself in the headlines again after having a cheeky dig at Steve Smith after the Australian batsman was dismissed on Day 2 of the third Test overnight.

Smith fell for just two in uncharacteristic fashion, chipping a Moeen Ali delivery straight to midwicket.

As he turned to walk off, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow grinned and cheekily said "See ya Smudge".

Unimpressed, Smith spun round and shouted "what was that mate? Hey!" at Bairstow.

"I said 'cheers, see ya later'," Bairstow responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bairstow has been embroiled in controversy already in the series, following his controversial dismissal during the second Test at Lord's.

Bairstow was stumped when he ducked a bouncer and immediately left his crease to meet Stokes in the middle. England say he believed the umpires called, ‘Over,’ meaning the ball was dead. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed down the stumps and Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

Bairstow was confused, initially, then obviously unhappy by the stumping. He left Stokes as the last recognised batter. England lost by 43 runs and went down 2-0 in the five-match series.

After two days of the third Test, Australia are 116 for four in their second innings and hold a 142-run lead.

Travis Head, on 18, and Mitchell Marsh, on 17, negotiated the last 12.1 overs to take Australia to stumps.

England was all out for 237 before tea after captain Ben Stokes muscled 80 runs and shepherded the tail to get them within 26 runs of Australia's first total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia captain Pat Cummins banked 6-91 for his first five-wicket haul in England.

Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001. England must win to stay alive.

For more action from The Ashes live and free head to TVNZ+