Hailing from Rotorua, Alayna says she grew up surrounded by music.

"My dad was in an Irish band for 40 years, he taught us all how to play guitar and how to sing," she told 1News.

"I started singing when I was about six years old and never really stopped!"

She first appeared on the music scene in 2013 and now, 60 million streams later, Alayna's released her debut album Self Portrait of a Woman Unravelling.

"Unravelling kind of came throughout the process of me realising the more I leaned into myself, the more I couldn't quite... the more I unravelled," she said.

The 14-track collection has been five years in the making and was mostly recorded at Joel Little's Big Fan studio in Auckland.

Alayna is celebrating the album release with a hometown show in Rotorua next weekend.