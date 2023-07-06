Football
Overlooked Moore withdraws as World Cup training partner for NZ

4:21pm
Meikayla Moore celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philippines.

Meikayla Moore celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philippines.

The Football Ferns' World Cup campaign has taken an early hit with experienced defender Meikayla Moore withdrawing from the squad.

Football New Zealand announced this afternoon Moore's withdrawal, citing "personal reasons" for her departure.

Moore was a surprise omission from coach Jitka Klimkova's 23-strong World Cup squad that was named at Eden Park last week, but the 63-cap defender was named as one of three training partners for the tournament alongside Ava Collins and Kate Taylor.

The news came after Moore had slowly made her way back into the squad, having infamously scored a hat-trick of own goals against the United States and struggling with injury shortly after.

Klimkova revealed last week she hadn't had a chance to explain her decision to Moore after the 27-year-old earlier said she wanted to know via email whether she had been selected and never replied.

"I asked the players what their preferred method of selection was. We had a lot of face to face discussions and a lot of calls and a lot of emails, and unfortunately she picked the email way," Klimkova told Stuff.

"I wish we could be talking and go through the process together but since I sent the email, I can feel her disappointment but I haven't spoken to her yet."

With the Football Ferns flying to Napier tomorrow ahead of their final friendly against Vietnam before the World Cup, 21-year-old Phoenix player Grace Wisnewski has been named as Moore's replacement.

