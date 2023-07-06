Te Ao Māori
1News

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

8:04pm

A $74 million boost has been given to Māori and Pasifika health providers to support child and maternity services, but a birthing centre in South Auckland won't see a cent.

Ngā Hau Māngere Birthing Centre in Auckland's Māngere is currently facing closure, despite its attempts to secure Government funding.

The Government announcement was made right next door to the centre, which its workers are calling "disappointing".

Despite it serving the communities targeted by the fund, it's facing closure if a Government contract can't be secured soon.

"We've had about 870 plus births since we opened," Ngā Hau Māngere's Letitia Lise Taihia said.

"Fifty-two per cent have been Pacific ethnicities. Of the mothers that have come through, 27% have been Māori."

Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime said the Government already supports "three primary birthing centres here in South Auckland" when asked why Ngā Hau Māngere didn't receive funding.

One of those centres is Turuki, Ngā Hau's neighbour, who is open to collaborating with the birthing centre.

"We've had contact. We're also very keen," Turuki chief executive Te Puea Winiata said.

"We really honour the work that the Pacific midwives have been doing over the last four years in the birthing centre."

For expecting mums, the cultural importance of these birthing centres is a priority.

Māmā Atamarie Houpapa wants to raise her son in his culture right from the start.

"Tana ngākau Māori (they have a Māori spirit), just being patient, also hearing your name, if it's a Māori name, being pronounced correctly is always humbling," she said.

"Having that wrap-around support, you're looked after from the moment you walk in the door."

New ZealandHealthTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

Students 'relied on' to fill midwife roster gaps amid shortage

Students 'relied on' to fill midwife roster gaps amid shortage

A second-year student says she's horrified by how much responsibility she was given in her first year.

10:32am

4:31

Mum of boy beaten in OT facility says he made shank to protect himself

Mum of boy beaten in OT facility says he made shank to protect himself

Eleven staff from Korowai Manaaki have now been stood down, as Oranga Tamariki officials are under fire over a number of incidents including fighting and alleged sexual misconduct from staff.

9:29am

3:13

Affordable, healthy homes still beyond reach for some - report

Affordable, healthy homes still beyond reach for some - report

5:00am

7:39

Why laughter really is the best medicine

Why laughter really is the best medicine

8:35pm

4:38

Iwi contact DOC after bottlenose dolphin left on Akl beach for days

Iwi contact DOC after bottlenose dolphin left on Akl beach for days

7:50pm

Diabetics hoping 'life-changing' tech could soon be funded in NZ

Diabetics hoping 'life-changing' tech could soon be funded in NZ

7:17pm

2:06

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Williamson back on top of Test batting ranks despite injury

Williamson back on top of Test batting ranks despite injury

15 mins ago

Five cars used in Thames ram-raid then driven through property

Five cars used in Thames ram-raid then driven through property

29 mins ago

Big wet: Parts of NZ get over year's worth of rain in 6 months

Big wet: Parts of NZ get over year's worth of rain in 6 months

39 mins ago

Disney star Coco Lee dies aged 48

Disney star Coco Lee dies aged 48

40 mins ago

Formula 1 announces 2024 calendar featuring a record 24 races

Formula 1 announces 2024 calendar featuring a record 24 races

50 mins ago

Pro English men's football has its first female head coach

Pro English men's football has its first female head coach
1
2
3
4
5
6