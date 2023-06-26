Private birthing centre in South Akl at risk of closing doors

Hoping faith would provide has left a private birthing centre in South Auckland at risk of closing its doors.

The Wright Family Foundation built Ngā Hau in Māngere, a multimillion-dollar facility in 2019, before securing Government funding.

Clinical midwife manager Letitia Lise Tahihia said it's been an uphill battle keeping it going ever since.

"It's a twenty room facility here that was built, but because there was no Government funding, we only opened seven rooms and there was minimum staff," she said.

"Usually when you ask for a procurement contract, you put in an application and then you build a service. But the building was built first by the Wright Family Foundation, and then it went to apply for funding and was denied."

Founder Chloe Wright said she saw a need for the centre, and waiting wasn't an option.

"What can I say? Sometimes you have to jump in a nd start swimming," she said.

"The people of the area often have difficulty with travel. Māngere has grown a lot, and will continue to grow. This is right on the doorstep, right on the very edge of the town centre. We need to consider families' situations."

She wouldn't say how long she thought the facility could continue providing services, but confirmed its survival relied on whether or not it could finally secure Government funding.

Te Whatu Ora told 1News it already has four birthing units across South Auckland.

"Te Whatu Ora for Counties Manukau has three primary care birthing units — Papakura, Pukekohe and Botany, as well as our secondary care unit at Middlemore Hospital," it said.

"Within these four units we have the capacity to meet the needs of our mothers and babies."

The facility has seen 864 births so far, 52% of which were Pacific families and 27% were Māori.

And there's genuine concern from members of the community about its future.

Te Rangahau Piripi has birthed two babies at the centre.

"I love the feeling you get when you come in here. I love that you can have a baby here and it's quite private, it's not full on lights in the middle of an empty room.