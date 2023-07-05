New Zealand
Kitchens up in flames: The appliances setting homes alight

12:08pm
Chef in home kitchen at stove with high flames while cooking

(Source: istock.com)

New data from AMI Insurance shows 300 house fires are started in the kitchen, with pots, pans and stoves to blame.

According to the insurance company, these appliances make up 72% of appliance related fires, with stoves being the most common culprit.

AMI Executive General Manager of Claims Wayne Tippet says the company receive more claims during winter, but they aren’t surprised.

“When the weather gets colder, more people tend to opt for fried foods, or soups, stews and curries, but our data suggests that along with these warm winter staples comes an increased likelihood of a fire breaking out.”

He says stoves cause a “major fire threat” due to their high temperatures, highly flammable cooking oils and the fact that often the stove fires are difficult to diffuse if the flames are not smothered immediately.

“Something so small can hugely impact people’s lives and actually cause thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.”

Interestingly enough, the toaster was also included on AMI’s list, causing 15 fires last year.

Tippet says that this is due to many homes keeping their toasters inside cupboards, causing the doors to set alight.

“While the small appliance is fitted with a timer, it still pays to keep them away from anything flammable and make sure they’re not covered or used inside the pantry,” Tippet says.

AMI said appliance fires caused $10m worth of financial damage in 2022, down $2m from 2020.

“It’s very likely the national Covid-19 lockdown played a part in this spike, where the majority of New Zealanders were at suddenly home using appliances and spending more time than they usually would in the kitchen," Tippet says.

Tippet says that this information can serve as a few “golden rules”.

“Never leaving pots and pans unattended on live elements or hobs and keeping things at least a metre from the heater.

“While prevention is key, everyone should have working smoke alarms in their homes and an evacuation plan.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand report that one in four house fires originate in the kitchen, and that alcohol is involved in involved in half of all fatal fires.

FENZ have a few tips to avoid kitchen fires.

It recommends cleaning your stove top after every use, to avoid spilt fat and food building up; and cleaning rangehood filters regularly.

FENZ also recommends keeping a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket in your kitchen, and knowing how to use them.

It says you should not have a smoke alarm in your kitchen, as it is likely to go off due to smoke and heat from cooking.

Instead, place a heat alarm in your kitchen, which will go off if the room reaches a certain temperature.

