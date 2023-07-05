Te Ao Māori
1News

Iwi contact DOC after bottlenose dolphin left on Akl beach for days

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
7:50pm
Iwi have contacted DOC about a bottlenose dolphin left on Eastern Beach.

Iwi have contacted DOC about a bottlenose dolphin left on Eastern Beach. (Source: Supplied)

Iwi have reached out to the Department of Conservation this evening after learning a bottlenose dolphin has been left washed up on an Auckland beach for days.

Warning: This story contains images some may find disturbing.

"Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki were saddened to learn today of the dead terehu (bottlenose dolphin) found on Te Okokino, Eastern Beach. We understand this was originally discovered two weeks ago," a statement said.

"We have contacted Te Papa Ātawhai (DOC) to ensure that Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki tikanga is upheld in relation to this taonga."

Iwi have asked people to "steer clear" of that part of the beach as an investigation progresses.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who brought this to our attention."

Local Michelle Cathcart said she found the dolphin at the base of a cliff on Monday and rang DOC today and was put through to a marine ranger.

"I rang them because it had been bothering me — my dogs had found it inititally and came back smelling terrible," she said.

"I told DOC there was a dolphin between Eastern Beach and Musick Point and explained to them I believed it was a health hazard."

Graphic photos sent to 1News by Cathcart show the dolphin, washed up against a cliff, discoloured and with an obvious open wound.

Michelle Cathcart’s dogs found the dolphin washed up on Eastern Beach.

Michelle Cathcart’s dogs found the dolphin washed up on Eastern Beach. (Source: Supplied)

Cathcart said DOC told her they had been out and taken samples to determine the cause of death but said the terrain was too difficult to remove it.

"I don't understand why they didn't make a plan to take it away. To leave it there to rot in a public place is not ideal," she said.

"They didn't have a cultural reason why they were leaving it there.

"I voiced my opinion that I didn't feel it should be there and pointed out dogs were attracted to it. I tried to push the issue, I told them that the Howick Boat Club has a tractor, so why couldn't that be used?"

She said DOC told her "they would have another meeting about it".

The terrain at Eastern Beach at low tide.

The terrain at Eastern Beach at low tide. (Source: Supplied)

"It is accessible. I walk around there every day, maybe twice a day. A skilled driver would be able to get a tractor out there. If the tide is out, you don't have to go over the rocks at all."

She told 1News she hopes now iwi are involved the dolphin will be taken back out to sea — "way out, back in the channels so it doesn't come back in", she said. "Either that or it gets buried on the beach."

DOC was contacted this afternoon for comment. On its website, it advises the public what to do if a dead dolphin is found.

"If the dolphin is dead, take photos, and either release the carcass at sea or preferably bring it to shore for us to recover, particularly if you have caught a Hector's or Māui dolphin."

New ZealandAucklandTe Ao MāoriEnvironmentAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

A boost has been given to Māori and Pasifika health providers to support child and maternity services, but Nga Hau Mangere Birthing Centre won't see a cent.

8:04pm

2:09

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

Little blue penguins found dead, mauled by dog at Wgtn beach

A warning for dog owners has been sent out.

6:48pm

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

Full of dribble: Wayne Brown shows off football skills

4:36pm

0:48

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

Man arrested over theft of 26 Lego sets from Auckland store

1:53pm

Public tip, 'mystery shop' sees 677 Auckland WoFs revoked

Public tip, 'mystery shop' sees 677 Auckland WoFs revoked

11:30am

AI chat bots can now write in te reo Māori

AI chat bots can now write in te reo Māori

Tue, Jul 4

2:21

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

17 mins ago

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

Smallville actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case

41 mins ago

Why laughter really is the best medicine

4:38

Why laughter really is the best medicine

50 mins ago

Black Ferns' teen sensation getting used to her 'superpowers'

1:57

Black Ferns' teen sensation getting used to her 'superpowers'

8:17pm

Analysis: Say goodbye to the 'free internet'

2:01

Analysis: Say goodbye to the 'free internet'

8:04pm

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

2:09

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding
1
2
3
4
5
6