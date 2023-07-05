Iwi contact DOC after bottlenose dolphin left on Akl beach for days

Iwi have reached out to the Department of Conservation this evening after learning a bottlenose dolphin has been left washed up on an Auckland beach for days.

"Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki were saddened to learn today of the dead terehu (bottlenose dolphin) found on Te Okokino, Eastern Beach. We understand this was originally discovered two weeks ago," a statement said.

"We have contacted Te Papa Ātawhai (DOC) to ensure that Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki tikanga is upheld in relation to this taonga."

Iwi have asked people to "steer clear" of that part of the beach as an investigation progresses.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who brought this to our attention."

Local Michelle Cathcart said she found the dolphin at the base of a cliff on Monday and rang DOC today and was put through to a marine ranger.

"I rang them because it had been bothering me — my dogs had found it inititally and came back smelling terrible," she said.

"I told DOC there was a dolphin between Eastern Beach and Musick Point and explained to them I believed it was a health hazard."

Graphic photos sent to 1News by Cathcart show the dolphin, washed up against a cliff, discoloured and with an obvious open wound.

Michelle Cathcart’s dogs found the dolphin washed up on Eastern Beach. (Source: Supplied)

Cathcart said DOC told her they had been out and taken samples to determine the cause of death but said the terrain was too difficult to remove it.

"I don't understand why they didn't make a plan to take it away. To leave it there to rot in a public place is not ideal," she said.

"They didn't have a cultural reason why they were leaving it there.

"I voiced my opinion that I didn't feel it should be there and pointed out dogs were attracted to it. I tried to push the issue, I told them that the Howick Boat Club has a tractor, so why couldn't that be used?"

She said DOC told her "they would have another meeting about it".

The terrain at Eastern Beach at low tide. (Source: Supplied)

"It is accessible. I walk around there every day, maybe twice a day. A skilled driver would be able to get a tractor out there. If the tide is out, you don't have to go over the rocks at all."

She told 1News she hopes now iwi are involved the dolphin will be taken back out to sea — "way out, back in the channels so it doesn't come back in", she said. "Either that or it gets buried on the beach."

DOC was contacted this afternoon for comment. On its website, it advises the public what to do if a dead dolphin is found.

"If the dolphin is dead, take photos, and either release the carcass at sea or preferably bring it to shore for us to recover, particularly if you have caught a Hector's or Māui dolphin."