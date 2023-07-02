SH1 Dome Valley to reopen tonight after weekend closure

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has advised that SH1 in north Auckland's Dome Valley is reopening in both directions at 7 tonight.

This afternoon NZTA initially said the section of SH1 between Wellsford and Warkworth would remain closed in both directions over the weekend and into early next week after slips blocked both lanes.

Regional manager maintenance and operations Jacqui Hori-Hoult said a "huge effort" from crews has meant the road is able to reopen "quicker than anticipated".

SH1 in Dome Valley under repairs overnight. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

“Our teams worked from the early morning deep into the night, meaning the debris wall has been constructed well ahead of schedule," she said.

“With both lanes closed we were able to get large and heavy machinery in to be able to construct the wall faster. There were 22 holes drilled into rock for the beams, with 500 timber inserts prepared and installed between these beams.

“This is a critical route for both people and freight, so we’re thrilled that this can reopen tonight."

NZTA is asking motorists to drive to the conditions, keep left and adhere to the temporary speed limit of 50km/h.