Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

41 mins ago

A new slip has closed a section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland in both directions.

A previous slip closed the same busy section of the highway between Warkworth and Wellsford yesterday.

A detour is available via State Highway 16, West Coast Road and Woodcocks Road.

Video provided to 1News by Waka Kotahi shows a portion of the hill begin to slide down onto the road, taking trees with it.

"The slip remains active and geotechnical engineers are now onsite to assess it as well as the areas above and around the slip," Waka Kotahi said.

"With more wet weather forecast, safety will be the utmost priority."

A slip on SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford on June 27.

A slip on SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford on June 27.

An update from Waka Kotahi will be made once the assessment is finished.

Red-stickered West Auckland home at risk of collapse

The condemned house on Scenic Drive started moving again last night, forcing a road closure.

Container truck rolls, closes lanes on major Auckland road

Emergency services were alerted to the crash early this morning.

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

Drone footage shows cracked, ruined remnants of Tairāwhiti road

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Man whose body found down Whakatāne bank named, murder charge laid

Julian Sands died while hiking in California authorities confirm

Sam Cane explains absence from media duties after Super final

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

'They think you're committing fraud': Trans refugees in NZ need usable ID

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.

