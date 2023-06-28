Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

A new slip has closed a section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland in both directions.

A previous slip closed the same busy section of the highway between Warkworth and Wellsford yesterday.

A detour is available via State Highway 16, West Coast Road and Woodcocks Road.

Video provided to 1News by Waka Kotahi shows a portion of the hill begin to slide down onto the road, taking trees with it.

"The slip remains active and geotechnical engineers are now onsite to assess it as well as the areas above and around the slip," Waka Kotahi said.

"With more wet weather forecast, safety will be the utmost priority."

A slip on SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford on June 27. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

An update from Waka Kotahi will be made once the assessment is finished.