A section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland is back open after being earlier closed due to a slip.

The transport agency Waka Kotahi said SH1 was shut between Wellsford and Warkworth - the Dome Valley area - while the obstruction was cleared and geotechnical engineers checked the site.

“We’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we have worked to clear the slip,” the agency said.