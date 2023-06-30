Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

A busy section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland will stay closed over weekend, Waka Kotahi annoounced today.

Truckloads of debris has already been removed after slips came down on a section of the Dome Valley highway earlier this week.

However, Waka Kotahi said crews are going to build a 40 metre wall to prevent further debris from coming down.

"Due to the conditions and very narrow width of the road, it is too unsafe for crews to carry out this work next to live traffic so the road will need to remain closed today and over the weekend," the transport agency said.

"Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency anticipates that the road will reopen in both directions early next week, once these works have been completed (subject to weather conditions)."

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations acknowledged the fact it might impact some families travelling away as school holidays begin.

"With school holidays about to begin we are asking families to allow more time to travel and please follow the official detours if you are heading away," she said.

"Plan ahead, allow extra time for your journey and utilise the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the latest information on road closures."

A slip on SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford on June 27. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

The official detour route is:

Northbound: From Pukerito Roundabout, right to Old SH1 through Warkworth, right to Woodcocks Rd, on to West Coast Rd, right to SH16.

Southbound: In the opposite direction from SH16 in Wellsford to Warkworth.

Alternatively, motorists can utilise SH16 which runs all the way from Wellsford to Auckland.