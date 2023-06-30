New Zealand
1News

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

12:14pm

A busy section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland will stay closed over weekend, Waka Kotahi annoounced today.

Truckloads of debris has already been removed after slips came down on a section of the Dome Valley highway earlier this week.

However, Waka Kotahi said crews are going to build a 40 metre wall to prevent further debris from coming down.

"Due to the conditions and very narrow width of the road, it is too unsafe for crews to carry out this work next to live traffic so the road will need to remain closed today and over the weekend," the transport agency said.

"Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency anticipates that the road will reopen in both directions early next week, once these works have been completed (subject to weather conditions)."

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations acknowledged the fact it might impact some families travelling away as school holidays begin.

"With school holidays about to begin we are asking families to allow more time to travel and please follow the official detours if you are heading away," she said.

"Plan ahead, allow extra time for your journey and utilise the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the latest information on road closures."

A slip on SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford on June 27.

A slip on SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford on June 27. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

The official detour route is:

Northbound: From Pukerito Roundabout, right to Old SH1 through Warkworth, right to Woodcocks Rd, on to West Coast Rd, right to SH16.

Southbound: In the opposite direction from SH16 in Wellsford to Warkworth.

Alternatively, motorists can utilise SH16 which runs all the way from Wellsford to Auckland.

New ZealandTransportAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'They'd better not be': Warning to drivers on fuel subsidy's last day

'They'd better not be': Warning to drivers on fuel subsidy's last day

Gull New Zealand's Dave Bodger had an important message for drivers on Breakfast this morning.

8:44am

4:21

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

Red Cross says lessons to be learnt following its disaster response

The organisation came under fire for the speed of its distributions following major weather events in the North Island.

8:33pm

11:07

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

Analysis: The rise and fall of Sir James Wallace

8:30pm

2:16

Families of drink-driving victims call for harsher penalties

Families of drink-driving victims call for harsher penalties

7:55pm

2:05

Ukrainian Kiwis focus invasion relief efforts on children

Ukrainian Kiwis focus invasion relief efforts on children

7:30pm

2:20

Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

5:31pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

Watch: New slip comes down on SH1 north of Auckland, blocking lanes

Video provided to 1News by Waka Kotahi shows a portion of the hill begin to slide down onto the road, taking trees with it.

Wed, Jun 28

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

Tue, Jun 27

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Inside Circa: The stage show infusing cabaret and circus

Inside Circa: The stage show infusing cabaret and circus

42 mins ago

Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

52 mins ago

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

12:14pm

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

0:18

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

12:14pm

Unwell woman risks homelessness as council acquire holiday park assets

Unwell woman risks homelessness as council acquire holiday park assets

11:58am

Delight for young Rabbitohs fan over birthday tickets to Warriors clash

0:43

Delight for young Rabbitohs fan over birthday tickets to Warriors clash
1
2
3
4
5
6