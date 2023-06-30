Health
1News

TikTok beer tan craze slammed as 'downright dangerous'

31 mins ago

A new TikTok trend is taking parts of the internet by storm - beer tanning - but it is being slammed by experts as "downright dangerous".

Although summer is a thing of the past for Kiwis at this time of the year, beer tanning is being touted by some as a new way to get the tan on, with people seen pouring beer over their skin in hopes of achieving a bronze-like glow.

New Zealand dermatologist Louise Reiche, however, disapproves of the trend, warning people of its dangers.

"The whole idea is in fact daft and downright dangerous, because there is very strong evidence that mixing alcohol and exposure to the sun is associated with an increased risk of sun burns and skin cancers," she told Breakfast.

There is no scientific evidence to back up the trend either.

"There have been studies showing systemic toxicity from people who have just soaked in alcohol, so there is no scientific evidence at all promoting this," Reiche said.

It is recommended that people use a tinted sunscreen on exposed skin for a tan or an SPF 30 sunscreen lotion for protection from the sun.

Generally, people are encouraged to wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible, putting on a hat and wearing sunglasses, and staying in the shade where possible.

For further information on skin health, check out DermNet NZ.

New ZealandHealthAlcohol

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi with Tourette's speaks on Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury struggles

Kiwi with Tourette's speaks on Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury struggles

Leighton Clarke, also known as Uncle Tics, was at Glastonbury and saw the Scottish singer's performance.

8:39am

6:49

Jack Tame: Why don't politicians act on our most harmful drug?

Jack Tame: Why don't politicians act on our most harmful drug?

Alcohol might cause more harm than any other drug in New Zealand but as far as the Government is concerned, it still isn't a priority, Jack Tame writes.

5:40am

Families of drink-driving victims call for harsher penalties

Families of drink-driving victims call for harsher penalties

7:55pm

2:05

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

Thu, Jun 29

Carer subsidies now 'fairer for everybody' - advocates

Carer subsidies now 'fairer for everybody' - advocates

Thu, Jun 29

Therapeutic benefits of MDMA to be studied in new trial

Therapeutic benefits of MDMA to be studied in new trial

Thu, Jun 29

6:08

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Baby Blacks suffer record loss at under-20 RWC

Baby Blacks suffer record loss at under-20 RWC

31 mins ago

TikTok beer tan craze slammed as 'downright dangerous'

4:01

TikTok beer tan craze slammed as 'downright dangerous'

36 mins ago

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

Napier power cut: Cat got into 'worst possible' substation site

54 mins ago

Pacific Update: Startling new discoveries about Tonga’s volcanic eruption

6:00

Pacific Update: Startling new discoveries about Tonga’s volcanic eruption

56 mins ago

Jack Goodhue the latest All Black to confirm NZ departure

Jack Goodhue the latest All Black to confirm NZ departure

10:09am

Rapper Travis Scott avoids charges over Astroworld concert deaths

Rapper Travis Scott avoids charges over Astroworld concert deaths
1
2
3
4
5
6