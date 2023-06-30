TikTok beer tan craze slammed as 'downright dangerous'

A new TikTok trend is taking parts of the internet by storm - beer tanning - but it is being slammed by experts as "downright dangerous".

Although summer is a thing of the past for Kiwis at this time of the year, beer tanning is being touted by some as a new way to get the tan on, with people seen pouring beer over their skin in hopes of achieving a bronze-like glow.

New Zealand dermatologist Louise Reiche, however, disapproves of the trend, warning people of its dangers.

"The whole idea is in fact daft and downright dangerous, because there is very strong evidence that mixing alcohol and exposure to the sun is associated with an increased risk of sun burns and skin cancers," she told Breakfast.

There is no scientific evidence to back up the trend either.

"There have been studies showing systemic toxicity from people who have just soaked in alcohol, so there is no scientific evidence at all promoting this," Reiche said.

It is recommended that people use a tinted sunscreen on exposed skin for a tan or an SPF 30 sunscreen lotion for protection from the sun.

Generally, people are encouraged to wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible, putting on a hat and wearing sunglasses, and staying in the shade where possible.

For further information on skin health, check out DermNet NZ.