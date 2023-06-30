Politics
'They'd better not be': Warning to drivers on fuel subsidy's last day

8:44am

After 15 months, the Government's transport cost of living measures are coming to an end tomorrow.

It includes the petrol excise tax cut (25 cents), the diesel road user charge discount (36%) and half-price public transport.

Gull New Zealand's Dave Bodger told Breakfast that yesterday's sales were up about 50% on a normal Thursday.

He couldn't say when the company's prices would rise, as it could potentially be illegally colluding with the competition through media.

"Everybody's asking me that, I can say that our prices [the company's costs] are put up by the Government at midnight tonight," he said.

"When the excise dropped, we dropped all of our controlled service stations between midnight and half-past midnight.

"We passed that on immediately and we'll make our decisions today as to when we're actually reinstating."





But, Bodger did say prices won't be at the level they were last March, "when Mr Putin put himself in to bat".

"Petrol's not gonna go over $3 a litre," he said. "Not for our sites."

A clear warning

When asked about customers putting gas in milk bottles, Bodger said: "They'd better not be.

"We love our customers, please don't put them in milk bottles, use only approved containers if you're doing that.

"It's a big danger to yourself, to your family, to your house."

He warned that home and contents insurance may even be affected "if you do something foolish like that".

"Approved containers only," Bodger stressed. "The best approved container has a steering wheel and four wheels associated with it."

New ZealandPoliticsCost of LivingTransport

