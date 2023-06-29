Entertainment
Taylor Swift: More Australia shows added, still none in NZ

28 mins ago
New Zealand fans have been snubbed after Taylor Swift announced several concerts in Australia next year.

New Zealand fans have been snubbed after Taylor Swift announced several concerts in Australia next year. (Source: Getty)

Taylor Swift has added extra shows to her Australia tour – but there's still no luck for those hoping she'll perform in New Zealand.

There's been massive demand for the shows in Sydney and Melbourne – including from Kiwis willing to cross the Tasman to catch an Eras Tour gig.

Now, Swift has added an extra show in both Melbourne (February 18) and Sydney (February 26).

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale tomorrow, as well as those remaining for her five other dates.

No other dates will be added, Frontier Touring said.

