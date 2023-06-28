A guide to scoring Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets

Some Swifties have been lucky enough to score Eras Tour tickets already, but if you haven't - here's your official guide.

She is not, at this stage, bringing her tour to New Zealand, so Kiwi fans have to rely on securing tickets to one of her Australian shows.

The American Express presale for shows in Sydney and Melbourne sold out within hours of going live on Monday.

Only VIP packages were available in the first presale, with some fans paying over $1000 for a single ticket.

At 12pm today, New Zealand time, Frontier presale tickets for Swift's Sydney shows will go live. At 4pm, tickets for her Melbourne shows will be released.

Then on Friday, the rest of the tickets will go on sale.

Ticketek Australia say they want all fans to have "fair access" to purchase tickets.

They have released some tips to give fans the best chance of securing tickets:

Double check your Ticketek account details are up to date. Have your login details handy as you'll need them to complete your purchase

If you are a Frontier Member, save your pre-sale code. This will be sent to you by Frontier Touring and will be needed to access the Frontier Pre-sale

Gather your fellow Swifties and plan your purchase by agreeing on the performance date, ticket price category and any packages you want to purchase - the more people who have jumping online at the same time, the better your chances

Decide on which payment method is best for you and check your details are up to date

Set your timer, calendar, and alarm for your pre-sale or the general public on sale.

Swift last visited New Zealand in 2018, where she performed at Auckland's Mount Smart for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

The popstar's Australian shows are in Melbourne on February 16 and 17, and Sydney on February 23, 24, and 25.