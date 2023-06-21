Taylor Swift announces Aus tour, Kiwi fans miffed as NZ misses out

New Zealand fans have been snubbed after Taylor Swift announced several concerts in Australia next year.

Swift tweeted overnight saying: "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️.

"I can't wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

I’m gonna become absolutely FERAL if I don’t get a ticket https://t.co/IpDXxlsiJy — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) June 20, 2023

But Aotearoa has been left off the list and fans are not happy.

One Swifite tweeted: "Excuse me ma'am you have missed a spot!!!😢🥺".

Swift last visited New Zealand in 2018, where she performed at Auckland's Mount Smart for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

The popstar's Australian shows are in Melbourne on February 16 and 17, and Sydney on February 23, 24, and 25.