Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

Air New Zealand has added 2000 more seats to flights around the dates for Taylor Swift's Australia concerts.

The added flights will cater to what the airline is calling a "swift surge" of demand after the singer's Aussie tour in February next year was announced.

There will be new return flights from Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne. There will also be more seats on existing flights.

A sneaky reference from the airline has been planted for swifties, naming a flight "NZ1989".

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said they knew the Eras tour's omission of Aotearoa would cause massive demand for people to get across the ditch.

"When tour dates for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were released last week, we saw a surge in demand for the final day of our Tasman sale with more than 3500 Kiwis booking flights to coincide with concert dates," she said.

"Now, as the general release goes live tomorrow, we're expecting another surge in demand for travel. To get more Swifties to Australia, we've added more than 2000 seats around the concert dates so fans can travel to the show in Style with Air New Zealand."

The additional flights will go on sale at 2pm tomorrow afternoon, with Air NZ encouraging fans to buy their flights as soon as possible.

"During high demand periods, fares increase so we can manage a small supply of seats for last minute travel. We also typically see higher demand and hence pricing for late week and weekend travel dates. We recommend Swifties get on board with booking flights early so they don't miss out."

The new flights come after the star announced two extra shows will be added in Sydney and Melbourne.