Entertainment
1News

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

4:57pm
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of 'The Eras Tour' at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of 'The Eras Tour' at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. (Source: Getty)

Air New Zealand has added 2000 more seats to flights around the dates for Taylor Swift's Australia concerts.

The added flights will cater to what the airline is calling a "swift surge" of demand after the singer's Aussie tour in February next year was announced.

There will be new return flights from Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne. There will also be more seats on existing flights.

A sneaky reference from the airline has been planted for swifties, naming a flight "NZ1989".

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said they knew the Eras tour's omission of Aotearoa would cause massive demand for people to get across the ditch.

"When tour dates for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour were released last week, we saw a surge in demand for the final day of our Tasman sale with more than 3500 Kiwis booking flights to coincide with concert dates," she said.

"Now, as the general release goes live tomorrow, we're expecting another surge in demand for travel. To get more Swifties to Australia, we've added more than 2000 seats around the concert dates so fans can travel to the show in Style with Air New Zealand."

The additional flights will go on sale at 2pm tomorrow afternoon, with Air NZ encouraging fans to buy their flights as soon as possible.

"During high demand periods, fares increase so we can manage a small supply of seats for last minute travel. We also typically see higher demand and hence pricing for late week and weekend travel dates. We recommend Swifties get on board with booking flights early so they don't miss out."

The new flights come after the star announced two extra shows will be added in Sydney and Melbourne.

EntertainmentMusicAustraliaTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

Benee releases official song for FIFA Women's World Cup

The song, titled Do It Again, features Australian musician Mallrat and will be performed at the World Cup's opening ceremony at Eden Park.

1:24pm

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

Madonna 'strenuously rehearsing' 12 hours a day before ICU stay

The pop icon was said to have been found unresponsive, needing to be intubated by medics at hospital.

12:38pm

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy via surrogate

9:24am

Madonna postpones upcoming tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Madonna postpones upcoming tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

8:47am

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged

Wed, Jun 28

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Tue, Jun 27

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:21pm

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Silver Ferns put through gruelling 3am training for World Cup

Silver Ferns put through gruelling 3am training for World Cup

26 mins ago

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

Police reopen Rotorua attempted murder cold case

5:31pm

Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

Wild weather: Speeds to be reduced on Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow

5:11pm

Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

5:00pm

Tall Blacks: Adams had 'positive' World Cup talks before injury

Tall Blacks: Adams had 'positive' World Cup talks before injury

4:57pm

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows

Air NZ adds more flights to get Swifties to Aus shows
1
2
3
4
5
6