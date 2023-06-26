Watch: Princess Kate rips 'amazing' tennis shot past Federer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is no slouch when it comes to the tennis court.

Newly released footage shows the royal ripping a winning shot past tennis legend Roger Federer during a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility earlier this month.

The pair faced off in a doubles match to highlight the work done by ball boys and girls at the Wimbledon grand slam event.

"Shall we play some tennis? Let's do this," Federer said as he met Princess Kate on the court.

Not long after Federer was praising the royal's skills as she smoked a shot past him.

"I think it was on the line, amazing!" he exclaimed.

The duo then went on to tour the facilities where ball boys and girls are trained.

"The amount of work it takes, it's incredible to see it behind the scenes," Princess Kate said.

In footage posted to Wimbledon's YouTube account, Federer and Princess Kate try out some of the training drills ball boys and girls are put through.

"All the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take into so many other parts of your life," Princess Kate told the kids training there.

"That confidence and that feeling of pride being on any of the courts actually, is such a big moment. So, it's a good choice."

The video was released to coincide with the beginning of Wimbledon qualifiers today.

The main tournament kicks off on July 3.