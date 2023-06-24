Air NZ flight to Chicago turns around after fuel issue

An Air NZ flight from Auckland bound for Chicago had to return to Auckland after a fuel issue last night.

This is the third time this week an international Air NZ flight has been forced to return to Auckland. On Monday, flight NZ99 to Tokyo had a damaged windscreen, and on Thursday, flight NZ942 to Rarotonga was struck by lightning.

It had only been an hour after Flight NZ26 from Auckland to Chicago departed before it was recalled: "due to a fuel usage discrepancy".

"As a precaution, the aircraft returned to Auckland so it could undergo an engineering inspection," Air New Zealand Head of Flight Operations Hugh Pearce said.

"Upon arrival, our team assisted with accommodation if customers required it. Our team is working on rebooking customers on the next available service. Unfortunately, availability is limited, so this could be over the next two to three days.

"Our teams are doing their best to get customers to their destination as soon as possible, and we thank customers for their patience and understanding," Pearce said.