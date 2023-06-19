Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

A damaged windscreen has seen an Air New Zealand flight to Tokyo return to Auckland this afternoon after it was three hours into its journey.

NZ99 was near Vanuatu when it did a u-turn. It left Auckland just after 9am and the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched back down in Auckland just after 3pm.

Air New Zealand gave a statement on what caused the flight to be turned back for repairs.

"Air New Zealand flight NZ99 from Auckland to Tokyo is returning to Auckland due to damage incurred to the outer layer of the windscreen," Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, David Morgan said.

"Windows on aircraft are made up of multiple layers to withstand damage, however, to ensure the safety of our customers and crew it’s part of our standard operating procedure to return to one of our ports to allow our maintenance team to undertake repairs.

"Our team is currently working on rebooking customers on the next available service and we thank our customers for their patience while we do this."

Air NZ flight 99 on its return to Auckland on June 19 (Source: Flight Radar 24)

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board Member Jake Law was on the flight and posted to his Instagram account: "Diverted back to Auckland for repairs 3 hours into our flight :(".