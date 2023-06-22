New Zealand
Air NZ Rarotonga flight hit by lightning, returns to Auckland

8:17am
An Air New Zealand flight to the Cook Islands has returned to Auckland after being struck by lightning this morning.

NZ942 was struck shortly after takeoff and has since landed back in Auckland.

It will undergo "standard engineering checks".

"Lightning strikes are not uncommon," a spokesperson said.

"Aircraft are designed with this in mind and our pilots train for this scenario."

The plane had to use up some fuel before landing.

"Our team will be working to reaccommodate customers on the next available service."

It comes after an Air NZ flight to Toyko had to return to Auckland on Monday, three hours into the trip, due to a cracked windscreen.

