New Zealand
1News

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

10:09am
Terrance Kiro

Terrance Kiro (Source: 1News)

The man charged with manslaughter over the death of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods can now be named.

Terrance Lowe Kiro, 52, had originally been granted name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared at the High Court at Whangārei on Friday.

He also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

A trial date has been set down for June 2025.

He was remanded in custody.

Woods died during an alleged struggle during a home invasion at her Taraire St home on June 1.

Linda Woods.

Linda Woods. (Source: Supplied)

She shared the home with a number of female family members.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Missing Northland man, 74, found 'safe and well'

Missing Northland man, 74, found 'safe and well'

The man previously reported as missing from his Kaihu home is "safe and well".

0 min ago

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

The 48-year-old man has been remanded in custody until August 18.

50 mins ago

Rangiora dismembering: Man denies murdering Richard Leman

Rangiora dismembering: Man denies murdering Richard Leman

10:08am

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

8:29am

0:26

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

8:32pm

2:21

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

5:32pm

4:19

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

1:22

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

27 mins ago

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

34 mins ago

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

48 mins ago

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

50 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

10:09am

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted
1
2
3
4
5
6