Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

The man charged with manslaughter over the death of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods can now be named.

Terrance Lowe Kiro, 52, had originally been granted name suppression but that lapsed when he appeared at the High Court at Whangārei on Friday.

He also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

A trial date has been set down for June 2025.

He was remanded in custody.

Woods died during an alleged struggle during a home invasion at her Taraire St home on June 1.

Linda Woods. (Source: Supplied)

She shared the home with a number of female family members.