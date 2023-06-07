New Zealand
1News

Man accused of manslaughter of Kaikohe woman appears in court

By Helen Castles, 1News Reporter
11:11am
The man appeared in court today.

The man accused of killing Kaikohe woman Linda Woods during a home invasion has appeared in court this morning facing four charges.

The 52-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is charged with assaulting two women while trying to commit a burglary.

He is also facing a third charge of assault leading to the manslaughter of Linda Woods and a fourth of entering a property to commit a crime.

His lawyer, seeking name suppression, indicated she would appeal if the judge ruled to release the man’s name.

The prosecutor argued to have the name of the accused made public to avoid speculation in the small town and to avoid “casting aspersions” on others.

Linda Woods.

The accused stood in the dock in a blue boiler suit looking down at his feet.

He raised his head briefly to address the judge at the end of the hearing.

Court staff only allowed family members of the accused and the deceased into the courtroom for the hearing.

As the accused was led away, one woman yelled, "love you uncle", while a man shouted "tread carefully bro".

He was remanded in custody without a plea until his next appearance in the high court on June 23.

New ZealandNorthlandCrime and Justice

