New Zealand
1News

Man charged with manslaughter over Kaikohe woman's death

43 mins ago
Police cordon off a property in Kaikohe on June 6

Police cordon off a property in Kaikohe on June 6 (Source: 1News)

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the death of a 71-year-old woman in a home invasion in Northland last week.

"He was taken into custody without incident," police said in a statement, adding that nobody else is being sought.

He is also charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Police had earlier said they were speaking with a "person of interest".

Linda Woods died during the incident at her Taraire St home in Kaikohe last Thursday.

Today, there was high police activity at another home on the same street, with officers taping off the property and setting up a tent.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said they were carrying out a search warrant and "speaking with a person of interest".

Police had previously said they believed the incident was "sexually motivated", and there had been a "pattern of odd occurrences at the property" recently.

Woods has been remembered as "a treasured member of the family" who tried to help others in the house at the time of the incident.

Linda Woods.

Linda Woods. (Source: Supplied)

Woods was lying state about five houses away from the property where investigations took place.

Mourners were coming and going from her home, with some going to the nearby property to see what was happening.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said he recognised the community will have "many questions".

He added there is still a "large amount" of inquiry work to be done.

"What we can say is that we are pleased to have brought a resolution for Linda's whānau," Johnston said.

"Her death was a tragedy... We hope this arrest will bring some comfort."

The man is due to appear in court tomorrow.

