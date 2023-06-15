PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi has accused Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon of using the people of Ōpōtiki as a “political football”.

He has also called on the media to represent the view of his iwi, Whakatōhea, and accused it of a “tabloid-type media approach”.

It follows the death of gang leader Steven Taiatini last week, which the police are treating as a homicide, and reports of growing tensions in the town following his death.

Waititi made the comments on a video posted on his Facebook page early on Thursday morning.

The Te Pāti Māori co-leader is currently abroad, due to speak at the Cambridge Union presidential debate in the UK tomorrow.

In the video, Waititi prefaced his comments saying Ōpōtiki iwi Te Whakatōhea were “doing their best to de-escalate the situation” in the town.

He said the iwi was working alongside the council, police and social services.

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi.

“What is not helping are the comments being made by political leaders, political parties.

“Right now, [National leader] Christopher Luxon [and Prime Minister] Chris Hipkins need to shut their mouths and stop using our iwi as a political football to score points.

“They’ve no business whatsoever commenting on matters they know nothing about.

“Keep my iwi out of your mouth.

“You certainly know nothing about the Whakatōhea, you know nothing about the situation, you certainly know nothing about our people, our whānau, our hapu, our iwi members, who also happen to be affiliated to the gangs.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said gangs "contribute nothing to society" - comments he made in relation to the situation in the eastern Bay of Plenty town.

Waititi was not specific on which of the leaders' comments he took issue with.

He said the government needed to offer “as much support as they can” to ensure Whakatōhea could continue to do “the awesome mahi that they do in their communities”.

“That’s the priority right now. Not political point scoring. You do not have the license to use our people as a political football, you never did. And you do not right now.

“The lives of our whānau are at stake right now.

“When was the last time you were in Ōpōtiki? When was the last time you had a discussion with our whānau out there?

“I know for a fact, none of you have showed up. I know for a fact that none of you will turn up. But you will continue to talk about my iwi, our iwi. Please be respectful at this particular time as our community mourns their loved one.”

He also discussed media coverage, saying the media did not need to be "first" on the story but be “right”.

“We need you to do right by our people of Whakatōhea and Ōpōtiki.”

He accused the media of “headlines” and having a “tabloid type media approach”.

“We don’t need you to be adding fuel to the fire, we just need you to be sharing the message that te Whakatōhea need you to be sharing.”

He thanked te Whakatōhea for its strength, patience and love.

“Continue to be you, continue to be us. We are Whakatōhea, we are of the sacred bloodlines of Muriwai. We are one. We must protect each other, we must protect our kainga, we must protect our whakapapa.”

Police believe Taiatini was hit by a silver Holden Colorado ute on Friday night.

His tangi yesterday drew hundreds of Mongrel Mob members and saw a large number of police patrol Ōpōtiki.