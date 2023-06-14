New Zealand
Armed police on scene as gang members rev up at Ōpōtiki tangi

11:50am
Police monitoring Mongrel Mob procession in Ōpōtiki.

Police monitoring Mongrel Mob procession in Ōpōtiki. (Source: 1News)

Armed police were caught in a face off with gang members as they descended on Ōpōtiki this morning for the tangi of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians gang president Steven Rota Taiatini.

Taiatini, 45, was found seriously injured at a Saint John St property at 11.05pm on Friday. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Taiatini died of his injuries.

This morning roads were closed by police between St John and Bridge street as gang members flooded into town for a tangihanga procession.

"Bikes can be heard revving in the distance, and large clouds of smoke are coming from the gang pad," a 1News reporter said.

Police in Ōpōtiki near scene of gang tangi procession.

Police in Ōpōtiki near scene of gang tangi procession. (Source: 1News)

They added hundreds of Mongrel Mob members have pulled into town this morning.

A large crowd of locals has also gathered to watch the procession.

Luxon slams Labour's gang 'inaction'

Appearing on Breakfast this morning, National leader Christopher Luxon said Labour's "inaction" around the gang presence in Ōpōtiki after a gang leader's alleged murder is "unacceptable".

Two schools have closed their doors of "their own accord", Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore has said. The primary school was open, but many parents chose to keep their tamariki at home.

But Luxon says Prime Minister Chris Hipkins should be taking action and children should feel safe going to school.

"We've never had a situation where schools have closed because gangs are in town, and I appreciate there's a tangi and I get that and there's a loss there and I understand that but actually funerals happen all across the country and we don't shut schools down because of that.

"Why on earth do parents and students just trying to go about their daily business have to be inconvenienced because gangs have come to town for a week."

Luxon said it's the prime minister's job to ensure New Zealanders feel safe in their homes, their businesses and in the community.

"I'm standing up for those people because I don't get why in this country we now say that that's an acceptable standard where schools get shut down, bus services can't be utilised."

However, lifetime Black Power member Dennis O'Reilly said this is a tragic situation and politics should be kept out of it.

He said the situation is very much under control and local authorities have a handle on it.

"I think the New Zealand Police have got a very firm grip on this issue, I think the mayor articulated the feeling of the town that they are not under siege and that to give the grieving family time to grieve and to keep politics out of it."

O'Reilly said every time situations like this are politicised, they escalate.

"I believe that the school officials have got a good grip on things, they're doing the best for their students, whānau take sensible precautions when emotions are high, this is a tragic and undesirable event but it is what it is."

