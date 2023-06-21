Rugby
1News

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
7:00pm
Caleb Clarke.

Caleb Clarke. (Source: Photosport)

After what he described as a tough couple of weeks for him personally, Blues wing Caleb Clarke couldn’t bear to watch the All Blacks squad announcement so he took off on his motorbike.

It didn’t help that his last performance before the squad reveal was in the Blues’ semifinal 52-15 demolition by the Crusaders two days beforehand.

Clarke returned from injury to make that starting line-up in Christchurch but while he scored a last-minute consolation try he didn’t feel like he contributed in the way he wanted and so he didn’t hold out much hope for further honours in the short term.

"I was too nervous and I didn’t know if I was going to be named or not so I went for a bike ride,” Clarke told 1News.

"I just thought if my music stopped and my phone started getting notifications then it was either going to be good or bad so I’d pull over. I got a call from my dad and he said, 'congratulations'.

"I’m so grateful to be here. I just want to put my hand up and get stuck in."

The 24-year-old, who has played 15 Tests, is known as a mild-mannered individual off the field; one who volunteers his time helping charities and church groups. And so it seems appropriate that he had an apology for anyone who saw a motorcyclist zoom past them last Sunday at about 7.30pm.

"Initially I was going to ride from west Auckland to the Blues but it was too quick so I went around Mission Bay and all through those areas. So, sorry if you saw a bike go past you really fast. I was really nervous!

"I can be honest and say I wasn’t performing as well as I wanted to in a lot of games," he explained. "I know what I’m capable of and that’s what I want to do now and why I’m so grateful to be here because I know I can offer a lot more than what I’ve shown so far.

"I’m with a bunch of guys who bring out the best in each other so I’m looking forward to that."

Clarke, hampered by a leg injury this season and troubled by a hamstring issue last year, said advice from his dad, former Blues and All Blacks midfielder Eroni, helped.

Clarke is one of five wings named in the 36-player squad. His main competition for a place on the left wing is likely to come from in-form Crusader Leicester Fainga’anuku who scored two tries in last Saturday’s semifinal to take his tally for the season to 13.

Few Crusaders demonstrated the workrate and toughness required to beat the Blues better than Leicester Fainga'anuku.

Few Crusaders demonstrated the workrate and toughness required to beat the Blues better than Leicester Fainga'anuku. (Source: Photosport)

Fainga’anuku’s performance was perhaps another reminder of where Clarke needs to get to but he has the support at home and, he believes, the quality around him at the All Blacks to allow him to reach his potential.

"They weren’t easy weeks… so going home and seeing my parents… I have a new dog as well so hanging out with my dog and being among people who love you for who you are helps.

"Right now it’s an exciting camp and then the final boys will come through and it will start for real with Argentina around the corner."

RugbyBluesCrusadersAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks begin RWC journey with subtle warning on discipline

All Blacks begin RWC journey with subtle warning on discipline

The All Blacks’ monumental year officially started on the pitch in Mount Maunganui today when a squad shorn of 20 Super Rugby Pacific finalists.

4:12pm

1:54

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

All Blacks selectors reward form and toughness and seek a strict adherence to low body height in order to dominate collisions, writes Patrick McKendry.

Tue, Jun 20

Exclusive: Whitelock likely to play for Crusaders in Super final

Exclusive: Whitelock likely to play for Crusaders in Super final

Tue, Jun 20

'Scary' World Cup looms as All Blacks prepare for Rugby Championship

'Scary' World Cup looms as All Blacks prepare for Rugby Championship

Mon, Jun 19

Five new caps for All Blacks, including a genuine bolter in McLeod

Five new caps for All Blacks, including a genuine bolter in McLeod

Sun, Jun 18

Analysis: Chiefs v Crusaders, a dream Super final that's too close to call

Analysis: Chiefs v Crusaders, a dream Super final that's too close to call

Sun, Jun 18

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Children beg council to stop compost smell in Christchurch

2:17

Children beg council to stop compost smell in Christchurch

23 mins ago

Whangārei man scammed out of $330k in living nightmare

2:43

Whangārei man scammed out of $330k in living nightmare

40 mins ago

Gore Mayor Ben Bell, councillors apologise to CEO Stephen Parry

Gore Mayor Ben Bell, councillors apologise to CEO Stephen Parry

7:15pm

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

7:00pm

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

6:50pm

RNZ staffer resigns over making changes to news stories

2:15

RNZ staffer resigns over making changes to news stories
1
2
3
4
5
6