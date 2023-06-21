Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

After what he described as a tough couple of weeks for him personally, Blues wing Caleb Clarke couldn’t bear to watch the All Blacks squad announcement so he took off on his motorbike.

It didn’t help that his last performance before the squad reveal was in the Blues’ semifinal 52-15 demolition by the Crusaders two days beforehand.

Clarke returned from injury to make that starting line-up in Christchurch but while he scored a last-minute consolation try he didn’t feel like he contributed in the way he wanted and so he didn’t hold out much hope for further honours in the short term.

"I was too nervous and I didn’t know if I was going to be named or not so I went for a bike ride,” Clarke told 1News.

"I just thought if my music stopped and my phone started getting notifications then it was either going to be good or bad so I’d pull over. I got a call from my dad and he said, 'congratulations'.

"I’m so grateful to be here. I just want to put my hand up and get stuck in."

The 24-year-old, who has played 15 Tests, is known as a mild-mannered individual off the field; one who volunteers his time helping charities and church groups. And so it seems appropriate that he had an apology for anyone who saw a motorcyclist zoom past them last Sunday at about 7.30pm.

"Initially I was going to ride from west Auckland to the Blues but it was too quick so I went around Mission Bay and all through those areas. So, sorry if you saw a bike go past you really fast. I was really nervous!

"I can be honest and say I wasn’t performing as well as I wanted to in a lot of games," he explained. "I know what I’m capable of and that’s what I want to do now and why I’m so grateful to be here because I know I can offer a lot more than what I’ve shown so far.

"I’m with a bunch of guys who bring out the best in each other so I’m looking forward to that."

Clarke, hampered by a leg injury this season and troubled by a hamstring issue last year, said advice from his dad, former Blues and All Blacks midfielder Eroni, helped.

Clarke is one of five wings named in the 36-player squad. His main competition for a place on the left wing is likely to come from in-form Crusader Leicester Fainga’anuku who scored two tries in last Saturday’s semifinal to take his tally for the season to 13.

Few Crusaders demonstrated the workrate and toughness required to beat the Blues better than Leicester Fainga'anuku. (Source: Photosport)

Fainga’anuku’s performance was perhaps another reminder of where Clarke needs to get to but he has the support at home and, he believes, the quality around him at the All Blacks to allow him to reach his potential.

"They weren’t easy weeks… so going home and seeing my parents… I have a new dog as well so hanging out with my dog and being among people who love you for who you are helps.

"Right now it’s an exciting camp and then the final boys will come through and it will start for real with Argentina around the corner."