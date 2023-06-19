All Blacks: Dallas McLeod struggled to sleep due to 'shock' call-up

Dallas McLeod, easily the biggest surprise in the All Blacks squad, said he was so shocked at last night’s announcement he struggled to get to sleep.

The Crusaders midfielder or wing has been included in the 36-man Rugby Championship squad after his consistently good performances for the Super Rugby defending champions this year.

Head coach Ian Foster said McLeod, a 24-year-old from the Mid Canterbury town of Methven, was included for his versatility, size, speed, and ability to make good things happen around him on the field.

Foster added that he had been impressed by McLeod, one of five newcomers to the All Blacks, during the player’s time with the New Zealand Under-20s, but the man himself was flabbergasted.

“I was lost for words,” he told media at the Crusaders’ headquarters this afternoon. “I had my hands on my face and didn’t know what to think."

McLeod, at home with his girlfriend and a flatmate as he discovered the news, added: “It was quite an emotional time around me as well.

“I struggled to get to sleep for a while. I was still in shock. The same thing this morning – I’m still finding it hard to believe it’s happened.”

Rugby pedigree runs in the family, with McLeod’s father, uncle and grandfather playing for Mid Canterbury.

He said he had spoken to his parents on the phone and would see his dad later in the week when he travelled to Christchurch to help with some building work on his house.

Tamaiti Williams carries the ball against the Chiefs in April. (Source: Photosport)

McLeod acknowledged he had been helped by injuries to other Crusaders this year – including David Havili – and that he was primarily a midfielder who could cover wing if required.

“I think that’s where they see me as well – 12,” he said of the selectors. “I see myself as a midfielder first. It’s obviously handy being able to play wing as well. It’s been a good challenge for me this year. It’s not something I’ve done much of.”

The call-up for McLeod’s Crusaders teammate Tamaiti Williams, a prop who can play either side of the scrum, was less surprising.

Williams, a giant at 140kg, must have gone close to the squad last year and has continued to improve this season.

He said he was at home in Christchurch with his fiancé and Northland-based parents watching the announcement on television when he heard the good news.

“It was special having my parents there,” he said. “I only heard the start of my name and my mum started crying so I thought it must have been good news."

Williams, 22, was born in Whangārei and moved with his family to Perth at a very young age before returning to New Zealand aged 16.

“I grew up in Australia and I still wanted to play for the All Blacks,” he said. “That’s what Dad wanted too but he didn’t get the chance. To have the opportunity to put the black jersey on in the future is pretty cool.”

Cam Roigard, Emoni Narawa and Samipeni Finau are the other newcomers (with Shaun Stevenson providing injury cover for Mark Telea).

Hurricanes halfback Roigard, 22, has been included for his strength, pace and left-foot kicking option – a point of difference, said Foster.

Narawa, 23, has been a standout on the right wing for the Chiefs this season, with teammate Finau, 24, a hard-hitting blindside flanker, impressing the selectors with his physicality, workrate and lineout ability.