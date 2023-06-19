Rugby
1News

All Blacks: Dallas McLeod struggled to sleep due to 'shock' call-up

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
3:49pm
New All Black Dallas McLeod makes a break for the Crusaders against the Blues at Eden Park in March.

New All Black Dallas McLeod makes a break for the Crusaders against the Blues at Eden Park in March. (Source: Photosport)

Dallas McLeod, easily the biggest surprise in the All Blacks squad, said he was so shocked at last night’s announcement he struggled to get to sleep.

The Crusaders midfielder or wing has been included in the 36-man Rugby Championship squad after his consistently good performances for the Super Rugby defending champions this year.

Head coach Ian Foster said McLeod, a 24-year-old from the Mid Canterbury town of Methven, was included for his versatility, size, speed, and ability to make good things happen around him on the field.

Foster added that he had been impressed by McLeod, one of five newcomers to the All Blacks, during the player’s time with the New Zealand Under-20s, but the man himself was flabbergasted.

“I was lost for words,” he told media at the Crusaders’ headquarters this afternoon. “I had my hands on my face and didn’t know what to think."

McLeod, at home with his girlfriend and a flatmate as he discovered the news, added: “It was quite an emotional time around me as well.

“I struggled to get to sleep for a while. I was still in shock. The same thing this morning – I’m still finding it hard to believe it’s happened.”

Rugby pedigree runs in the family, with McLeod’s father, uncle and grandfather playing for Mid Canterbury.

He said he had spoken to his parents on the phone and would see his dad later in the week when he travelled to Christchurch to help with some building work on his house.

Tamaiti Williams carries the ball against the Chiefs in April.

Tamaiti Williams carries the ball against the Chiefs in April. (Source: Photosport)

McLeod acknowledged he had been helped by injuries to other Crusaders this year – including David Havili – and that he was primarily a midfielder who could cover wing if required.

“I think that’s where they see me as well – 12,” he said of the selectors. “I see myself as a midfielder first. It’s obviously handy being able to play wing as well. It’s been a good challenge for me this year. It’s not something I’ve done much of.”

The call-up for McLeod’s Crusaders teammate Tamaiti Williams, a prop who can play either side of the scrum, was less surprising.

Williams, a giant at 140kg, must have gone close to the squad last year and has continued to improve this season.

He said he was at home in Christchurch with his fiancé and Northland-based parents watching the announcement on television when he heard the good news.

“It was special having my parents there,” he said. “I only heard the start of my name and my mum started crying so I thought it must have been good news."

Williams, 22, was born in Whangārei and moved with his family to Perth at a very young age before returning to New Zealand aged 16.

“I grew up in Australia and I still wanted to play for the All Blacks,” he said. “That’s what Dad wanted too but he didn’t get the chance. To have the opportunity to put the black jersey on in the future is pretty cool.”

Cam Roigard, Emoni Narawa and Samipeni Finau are the other newcomers (with Shaun Stevenson providing injury cover for Mark Telea).

Hurricanes halfback Roigard, 22, has been included for his strength, pace and left-foot kicking option – a point of difference, said Foster.

Narawa, 23, has been a standout on the right wing for the Chiefs this season, with teammate Finau, 24, a hard-hitting blindside flanker, impressing the selectors with his physicality, workrate and lineout ability.

RugbyCrusadersAll BlacksRugby World CupChiefsHurricanes

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: Chiefs v Crusaders, a dream Super final that's too close to call

Analysis: Chiefs v Crusaders, a dream Super final that's too close to call

It's the No.1 seeds v the defending champions, two quality teams who have got to this point via very different playoff routes, writes Patrick McKendry.

Sun, Jun 18

Chiefs outlast Brumbies to earn spot in Super Rugby final

Chiefs outlast Brumbies to earn spot in Super Rugby final

The 19-6 win tonight was an absolute contrast to last night's free-scoring frenzy with defence the theme of the match and, ultimately, one of the major deciders.

Sat, Jun 17

Papali'i at a loss after Blues' season ended by Crusaders again

Papali'i at a loss after Blues' season ended by Crusaders again

Sat, Jun 17

Clinical Crusaders outclass Blues en route to another final

Clinical Crusaders outclass Blues en route to another final

Fri, Jun 16

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Fri, Jun 16

Former All Black Crowley to lose Italy coaching job after RWC

Former All Black Crowley to lose Italy coaching job after RWC

Fri, Jun 16

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

22 mins ago

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

Bus tragedy leaves AFL club in 'unfathomable sadness'

33 mins ago

Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

0:42

Air NZ Tokyo flight lands in Auckland with damaged windscreen

36 mins ago

Striking teachers costing the next generation, parent says

Striking teachers costing the next generation, parent says

52 mins ago

BREAKING

Paid parental leave payments to rise from July

Paid parental leave payments to rise from July

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6