Enchanter: Skipper in court over tragedy which left 5 dead

By Helen Castles, 1News Reporter
11:41am
Maritime NZ has charged Goodhew as an individual under the Health and Safety at Work Act with breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury.

The skipper of the Enchanter game fishing vessel that capsized off the Three Kings Islands in the Far North last year has made his first appearance in the Kaitaia District Court charged over the accident which killed five people.

Lance Goodhew, 58, was piloting the boat which left Mangōnui in March last year with nine passengers.

The vessel hit bad weather and capsized. Goodhue, his deckhand and three others survived, but five men drowned.

Maritime NZ has charged Goodhew as an individual under the Health and Safety at Work Act with breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury.

His business is also charged under the Maritime Transport Act. The charges relate to operating a ship without qualified personnel, and not having a current medical certificate, as well as failing to address voyage and planning in its Maritime Transport Operation Plan and failing to identify and address the risks arising from the trip.

His company has pleaded not guilty to the charges it faces, but he’s not yet pleaded to the personal charges. His lawyers are seeking amendments and clarification on those.

Goodhew was supported in court by his partner and two others.

His case will be before the court again on August 3, but Goodhew has been excused from appearing at court that day.

